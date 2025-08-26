Lamar City Council discusses unexpected expenses for Escondido Park soccer field maintenance

Barbara Crimond | Aug 26, 2025 | Comments 0

All Council members were present for the August 25, 2025 meeting. Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the meeting with a plea to the community for help with the ever-increasing problem with dogs running loose or unleashed. During recent meetings with department heads, this seemed to be the most pressing issue. Crespin said that the number of calls for animals running loose has overwhelmed the Animal Control Officer and is requiring the use of other officers to enforce. These officers have better things to do, Crespin said, and takes their time away from things such as the drug problem, thefts, robberies, etc. He said the department will be making a “massive effort towards a zero tolerance” stance and will be enforcing fines for people letting their pets run loose. He implored the community to help the city by controlling their pets. He also said the search for the City Administrator position is down to four applicants and will be narrowed to two applicants very soon.

In Council reports, Joe Gonzales said the golf board heard from the course superintendent regarding damage on holes 4 and 9 due to issues with leakage from a hydraulic hose. Repairs have been made. The Angel Open golf tournament was a huge success and was sold out. Upcoming tournaments include the Two-Shot and Labor Day events. He attended the recent Prowers Economic Development board meeting and said they had a presentation regarding the Rural Jump Start program which incentivizes businesses in rural communities. He recommended that interested businesses should contact PEP. Gerry Jenkins reported on the Public Safety Board, wanting to thank the Lamar Police officers who have been very visible near school crosswalks, particularly on Main Street near the Middle School. Manuel Tamez reports that the city’s wells are above last year’s levels.

City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz had a brief report, saying that the department is doing “all things Tyler” referencing the new software program being implemented. She said they went live with financials and will start payroll next week. City Clerk Linda Williams had nothing to report.

Manuel Tamez presented the City Administrator’s report, announcing several upcoming events. City offices will be closed on Monday, September 1 in observance of Labor Day. The 9-11 Tri-State Tribute, Parade, and Festivities will be on Saturday, September 6, starting with the parade at 10:00 a.m.. The parade will begin at Beech and 6th Streets and proceed south to Cedar, then south on 9th Street, ending at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. There will be a flag retirement ceremony at 11:30 a.m. performed by the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. The BBQ will begin at 12:00, followed by the Lamar Lions Club American Flag raising at the courthouse and an ice cream social at 3:00 p.m.. The Lamar Cub Scouts Pack 223 is hosting a join night on Thursday, August 28 at 6 p.m. at the Lamar Christian Church. They will be showing the movie “Stitch”. The event is open to the community and anyone interesting in signing their kids up for Cub Scouts. Common Grounds will be held Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 a.m. at the Cultural Events Center. Tamez encouraged people to show up, have a cup of coffee and a doughnut and ask Council members any questions they may have. The CML fall district meeting will be September 25, in Las Animas. All council members except Shalah Mata said they could be present. The Parks and Recreation Department had a very successful skateboarding event last Friday in Willow Creek Park. The Public Works Department will begin annual milling and paving next week.

In New Business, Anne-Marie Crampton told Council about progress on the rewriting of the Zoning and Subdivision codes. They have been working with MY Rural Planner and have met to work through code recommendations. Stephanie Strube is continuing to work on the project as well, despite her transition to Public Works. Several dates were announced regarding meetings with the Planning and Zoning Commission and Council regarding overview and discussion of proposed changes. Mayor Crespin asked Council members if they could attend a special meeting next Tuesday for a work session and all said they could be present. Sue Lathrop with the Lamar Library asked Council to approve this year’s grant for library materials from the State of Colorado. They expect to receive $5,900. The money will be used on STEAM kits and books. Council voted to approve. Rose Ann Yates and Debbie Vigue were re-appointed as members of the Victims and Witnesses Assistance Law Enforcement (VALE) board.

A lengthy discussion was held concerning unexpected expenses for the new soccer field at Escondido Park. Council members and the mayor felt that they were blindsided by the proposed need to topdress the new sod with sand and organic soil to fill in gaps and create more weight on the field. Eric with Golf and Sports Solutions was on Zoom for this portion of the meeting to answer questions. He told Council that this additional $15,556 cost was for recommended maintenance for the field and is recommending it be done annually. This amount was not in this year’s budget and City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz said they didn’t have the money. Mayor Crespin said he was very concerned that since this wasn’t budgeted, he feared any additional “unknown fees” the city will be presented with going forward and didn’t want the field to become a “money pit”. Several council members expressed their frustration that a new field that hasn’t even been played on is requiring this expense. Eric told them that “most of the ($15,556) cost” for the soil was for freight charges. Council member Joe Gonzales suggested that perhaps the city look at using two CDL drivers and two belly-dump trucks to pick the soil up in Fort Morgan and deliver it to Lamar to try to save money. This will be discussed further. The biggest frustration council members had was that they feel they should have been told about this much sooner than at this meeting, since the first LCC soccer game is next week. Much discussion was had about not only where this money will come from, but that by NOT approving the expense and having the field top-dressed they were concerned about having the large expense already incurred for the field being compromised if they don’t have it done. They were told that they “didn’t have to” have it done this year but that it was highly recommended. Joe Gonzales said “we can’t let it die” for not spending the $15,556. They were told by Eric that it wouldn’t die but that the topdressing was highly recommended. He said the city could choose to only topdress the critical areas and that perhaps utilizing local drivers to transport could save some money. Ultimately, Council voted to table the issue until they can have more discussion regarding locally sourcing the sand and discussing where the funds would come from. Eric said he would be in Lamar the following day to “put eyes on the field” and that he has already informed the LCC coach that players cannot use the field yet until this is resolved.

Anthony La Tour, Parks and Recreation Director asked Council to sign an agreement to schedule RenoSYS for next year’s pool maintenance. Some warranty work was done on the pool this year, but since it was scheduled so late, the pool opened late. Some of the work is out of warranty and they expect next year’s costs to be the same as the city paid this year. It was decided that pending city attorney Lance Clark’s review, they would approve it. Council authorized acceptance and signing of the F.A.C.E. grant which provides $5,000 with no city match to be used for scholarships for youth recreation. Also approved was authorizing staff to apply for annual funding via the Animal Assistance Foundation Grant. The annual amount received is $15,000 and is used for the animal shelter manager’s salary. The Walmart Local Store Giving Grant was approved for $3,000 with no city match. The money was for sponsorship for the Corporate Cup but since Main Street Lamar is not a 501(c)(3), the grant will be run through the city and distributed to Main Street Lamar. Council approved submission for a DOLA Main Street Scholarship and Mini-Grant. This grant is for $15,000 per year and requires no match from the City.

A public hearing was scheduled for September 8, 2025 at the next Council meeting for a Special Event Permit for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce for the beer garden. City staff will post at the proposed location at 109A East Beech Street in Lamar and publish in the local paper as required by law. There were no miscellaneous items to discuss, and Council adjourned the meeting for an Executive Session to discuss the City Administrator search. The next meeting is at 7:00 pm. On Monday, September 8.

