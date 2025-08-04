Lamar Chamber honks Mortimeyer & Associates – Dream Vacations
Barbara Crimond | Aug 04, 2025 | Comments 0
From left: Honkers Amanda Vasquez, Ashly Melgosa, Jeni and Justin Mortimeyer and family, Honkers Shellann Bastian, Rebecca Schibblehut, and Frankie Carrillo
Owners Justin and Jeni Mortimeyer offer a full service travel agency providing expert planning and coordination for all types of travel including: leisure, business, groups, adventure, romance, etc. Call or email and a travel advisor would be happy to assist you!
You can find this business on Facebook- Mortimeyer Associates
Or Instagram @mortimeyerdreamvacations
Located:
In home, must contact.
Lamar CO
Phone:
719-294-8785
Hours:
Must contact
