Lamar Chamber honks Mortimeyer & Associates – Dream Vacations

| Aug 04, 2025 | Comments 0

From left: Honkers Amanda Vasquez, Ashly Melgosa, Jeni and Justin Mortimeyer and family, Honkers Shellann Bastian, Rebecca Schibblehut, and Frankie Carrillo

Owners Justin and Jeni Mortimeyer offer a full service travel agency providing expert planning and coordination for all types of travel including: leisure, business, groups, adventure, romance, etc. Call or email and a travel advisor would be happy to assist you!

You can find this business on Facebook- Mortimeyer Associates
Or Instagram @mortimeyerdreamvacations

Located:
In home, must contact.
Lamar CO

Phone:
719-294-8785

Hours:
Must contact

