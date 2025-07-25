Granada-Holly Law Enforcement Agency thanks local agencies for help in arrest in domestic violence case
Barbara Crimond | Jul 25, 2025 | Comments 0
On July 22, 2025 at approximately 1900 hours, Officers from the Granada – Holly Law Enforcement Agency, responded to the 800 block of West Colorado, in Holly, on the report of a domestic violence in progress. Deputies from the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Lamar Police Department, also responded to assist.
While conducting the investigation, it was determined Jorge Lopez Mejia (36), of Holly, had been involved in a single vehicle traffic accident and domestic violence incident, that had occurred in the county. Officers remained on scene to assist the sheriff’s office with the investigation and the subsequent search for Mejia. Law enforcement searched the area for several hours and were able to locate Mejia in the 800 block of West Colorado, in Holly. Mejia was taken into custody, without incident by the sheriff’s office.
The Granada – Holly Law Enforcement Agency would like to thank all of the local agencies involved for assisting with this incident. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
David W. Dougherty
Chief of Police
