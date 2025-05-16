Marshall “Bob” Gordon – November 11, 1938 – May 12, 2025
May 16, 2025
A Graveside Memorial Service for Holly, Colorado resident, Marshall “Bob” Gordon will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado. Per Bob’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Marshall D. Gordon, affectionately known as Bob, was born on November 11, 1938 in Holly, Colorado to Alvin “Bill” and Palma “Pam” (Wagner) Gordon. He passed away on May 12, 2025 in Colorado Springs at the age of 86.
After graduating from Holly High School in 1956, Bob worked for various carpenters in the Holly area. In 1981, Bob began his career at Neoplan where he worked as a service representative until retiring in 2004.
Bob is survived by his nieces, Tami Frenchman and Debrinka Plutt; two nephews, Ron Gordon and Jay Gordon; cousins, Colin, Gayle, Muriel, Mitch, Janice, Helen, Donna, Judy, Norman, Beverly, Rick, Cliff, Melonee, Tim, and Kim. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Gordon.
To leave online condolences, please visit valleyfuneralcremation.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
