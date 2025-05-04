Lincoln County Sheriff’s officers, Limon Police and CSP work together to apprehend narcotics suspects in Limon
Shots Fired in Limon
Lincoln County Sheriff Leads the Investigation
PRESS RELEASE BY COLORADO STATE PATROL:
(LIMON, COLO) – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, May 2, 2025, officers of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Limon Police Department were conducting a narcotics investigation, when they attempted to contact three suspects in a vehicle at the Loaf-N-Jug located at 707 Main Street, Limon, CO. The driver attempted to flee from the officers by reversing the vehicle, colliding with a patrol car. The driver then drove forward and in the direction of a Lincoln County Deputy who was standing outside his vehicle nearby. The officer fired his duty weapon striking the vehicle. One of the three suspects had exited the vehicle earlier and was detained by law enforcement at the Loaf-N-Jug. The other two suspects continued to drive away striking a bystander’s vehicle as they left the parking lot.
Lincoln County, Limon Police and the Colorado State Patrol pursued the vehicle for a short distance westbound on Main Street. A Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention that disabled and stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 24 on the westside of Limon. The passenger suspect surrendered at this location without further incident. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and displayed a handgun at the officers. The suspect was tased by a Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy. While being tased, a second officer disarmed the driver and took him into custody. The suspect received medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital where he continues to receive treatment for injuries sustained during this incident.
The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation of the officer involved shooting. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on all criminal charges related to the initial investigation that led to this police contact. Further details will be shared by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Public Information Office as they become available.
Any witnesses to this incident or anyone who believes they have information useful to investigators is asked to contact Sergeant Erwin of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (719)743-2426.
