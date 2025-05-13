Lamar Utilities Superintendent Houssin Hourieh receives ARPA award at May 13, 2025 meeting
All board members except Jill Bellomy were present for the May 13 meeting. Minutes from the April 29, 2015 meeting were approved, as were Purchase Orders 630835 through 630877. The total amount of purchase orders was $602,259.67. Purchase of electricity (estimated) from ARPA was as usual the largest of these, amounting to $560,076.35. Annual dues to American Public Power Association accounted for $8,048.19 and decommissioning of a gas field was $7,629.00. Payment of bills was approved next, totaling $240,174.78. Large bills for this period included $19,045.20 to PERA, $43,545.59 to the county health pool, $62,747 to Tri County Ford, and $11,635.48 to Western United Electrical Supply.
Lamar Utilities Superintendent Houssin Hourieh, left, receives Tom Pryor Award from ARPA’s Rick Rigel
Rick Rigel, General Manager for Arkansas River Power Authority (ARPA) was present at the meeting to present the 2024 Tom Pryor Award for Exceptional Contribution to Public Power to Lamar Utilities Superintendent Houssin Hourieh. The award read “For his 37+ years of devotion to the Lamar Utilities Board, for his past 13 years as an ARPA Board member, for his service as Chairman of the ARPA Operating Committee, for his generous assistance to provide mutual aid to other ARPA communities in times of need, his knowledge of electrical utility generation, and for his dedication and involvement in Public Power”. Mr. Rigel went on to speak about how the award was long overdue and what an asset Hourieh is to the community and to ARPA. Mr. Hourieh thanked Rigel for the award and humbly said he’s just doing his job, one which he also said he truly loves. Rigel then gave the Board some updates from ARPA. Beginning January 1, 2025, rates were reduced by 8%. He discussed a new solar project, working with Clay Creek, LLC to develop four solar installations, one of which is a 4.8 mW development to serve Lamar. He also provided a copy of the ARPA YTD Income Statement vs. Budget report which showed that the net revenue is $30,391.21 above the budgeted prediction. Net revenue January through March of 2025 was $516,393.21.
The Superintendent’s System Operating Report stated that with Renew Energy on site, the crew completed flushing, greasing, and bore scoping all wind turbine main bearings. The bore scope analysis indicated satisfactory results. The crew also completed the semi-annual maintenance program which included generator alignment and inspection, and gearbox oil sampling for testing at SGS Labs. With Konecranes on site, the crew completed the annual crane inspections throughout the facility, including the 5 wind turbines. A detailed crane inspection report will be provided by Konecranes.
The board meets next on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
