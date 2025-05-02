Granada – Holly Law Enforcement apprehends fugitive from Colorado Department of Corrections
Barbara Crimond | May 02, 2025 | Comments 0
On April 30, 2025 at approximately 1800 hours, Officers from the Granada – Holly Law Enforcement Agency where on routine patrol in the 800 block of West Colorado, in Holly. Officers observed a male subject in the area and were able to identify the subject as Jesus Arispe. Upon further follow-up, officers, were able to determine that Jesus had an active, felony arrest warrant, out of the State of Colorado Department of Corrections, Fugitive Extradition Unit, for escape.
Officers determined Jesus was in a residence, in the 800 block of West Colorado. Officers were able to make entry into the residence and located Jesus hiding under a pile of clothing. Jesus was taken into custody for the warrant, without incident and transported and held in the Prowers County Jail. Jesus was held on the no bond warrant, along with a Colorado Department of Corrections parole hold.
The Granada – Holly Law Enforcement Agency would like to thank the Lamar Police Department and the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance with the arrest of Jesus. The Granada – Holly Law Enforcement Agency has taken and will continue to take, a proactive stance in arresting criminals within our communities.
All subjects are considered innocent, until proven guilty.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • County • Featured • Law Enforcement
About the Author: