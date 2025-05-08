Congratulations to the 2025 Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship Recipient – Sadie Joy Buhr
Barbara Crimond | May 08, 2025 | Comments 0
Sadie Joy Buhr
Golden Plains Insurance is thrilled to announce Sadie Joy Buhr as the recipient of the prestigious Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship for 2025. This annual scholarship, awarded by Golden Plains Insurance, recognizes outstanding dedication to community, education, faith, and academic excellence among graduating seniors.
Every year, the scholarship committee at Golden Plains Insurance carefully selects a deserving student from a pool of exceptional applicants. This year, Sadie Buhr stood out among over 24 deserving candidates for her exceptional commitment to community service, agriculture, academic pursuits, and leadership qualities. Hailing from La Junta, Colorado, Sadie has been awarded our 2025 educational scholarship worth $2,000.00 for her remarkable achievements.
Sadie Buhr demonstrated exemplary academic performance, boasting an impressive 4.06 Weighted GPA, as evidenced by her official high school transcript. Moreover, her application was supported by three outstanding letters of recommendation, highlighting her dedication to family, education, and agriculture.
With aspirations of majoring in veterinary medicine while working towards her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Sadie plans to pursue her education at West Texas A & M or Colorado State University Fort Collins. Her commitment to her educational journey and future career goals is evident in her autobiographical statement, where she emphasized the importance of preparation and determination. Sadie will continue her lifelong quest of making her dream of becoming a veterinarian a realty.
The Scholarship Committee at Golden Plains Insurance is confident that Sadie Buhr will utilize this scholarship to its fullest potential, driven by her passion for agriculture, education, and community service. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sadie and wish her all possible success in her future endeavors.
Golden Plains Insurance remains committed to supporting the educational aspirations of promising young leaders in our community. They have four (4) offices in southeast Colorado: Lamar (719) 336-8292, Springfield (719) 523-1892, Rocky Ford (719) 336-8292, and Walsh (719) 324-5212.
