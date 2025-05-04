Colorado traffic fatalities down 21% this year – crashes that involve speed, impairment, and distractions fall
Traffic fatalities in Colorado are down this year, a positive sign as state agencies continue to push toward zero deaths on our roadways. Preliminary data shows a 21% decrease in overall traffic fatalities compared to this time last year, reflecting progress made in the state’s efforts to improve roadway safety. While the trend is encouraging, CDOT and other safety partners continue to emphasize that every life lost is one too many.
“This decrease is a step in the right direction, but we still have progress to make,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “While CDOT, law enforcement, legislators and safety partners work to improve the safety of our roads, every driver needs to do their part as well. Drive sober, put the phone down and follow the speed limit. One reckless decision can change a life forever.”
Notable comparisons from mid-April last year to this year include:
- 130 total fatalities, down from 164 in 2024.
- 12.5% decrease in unbuckled fatalities.
- 17.5% decrease in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities.
- 12.5% decrease in motorcyclist fatalities.
- 70% decrease in teen driver fatalities.
- 19% decrease in fatalities involving impaired drivers.
- 22% decrease in fatalities involving distracted drivers.
- 26% decrease in fatalities involving speeding.
“This progress is hopeful and underscores the efforts made by legislation and enforcement to improve roadway safety. It also signals that more individual drivers are using safe behaviors,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “However, every fatality is preventable, and more work can be done. We need drivers to stay focused, drive the posted speed limit and always drive sober. Let’s continue this trend and ensure more Coloradans make it home safe to their loved ones.”
Additionally, several counties have seen significant year-over-year decreases in fatalities:
- El Paso — 10 total fatalities, down from 20 in 2024.
- Adams — 14 total fatalities, down from 23.
- Weld — 14 total fatalities, down from 17.
- Pueblo — nine total fatalities, down from 13.
- Arapahoe — eight total fatalities, down from 13.
- Jefferson — seven total fatalities, down from 11.
- Larimer — five total fatalities, down from 11.
- Boulder — four total fatalities, down from 6.
Denver County is currently tracking equally to this time last year, with 15 fatalities. Mesa County has seen four fatalities, up from two this time last year, and Douglas County has seen eight, up from one.
Several new laws took effect this year to promote safer travel in the state. Colorado’s new Hands-Free Law prohibits the use of handheld phones while driving, allowing only hands-free accessories. The law carries a minimum $75 fine for first-time offenses. Additionally, the state updated its child passenger safety law, requiring booster seats until age 9, rear-facing car seats until age 2 (or 40 pounds), and mandatory seat belt use until age 18. CDOT and law enforcement also increased enforcement in Express Lanes across the state, where weaving in and out of the designated boundaries now results in a fine of $75 or more.
As we approach the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — a historically dangerous time on our roads when traffic fatalities spike — CDOT is encouraging every driver to keep the following safety reminders in mind:
- Buckle up on every trip, and ensure your passengers and any children are properly restrained.
- Put the phone away while driving, even at stoplights.
- Always plan a safe and sober ride when consuming alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substances.
- Obey speed limits, especially in construction and school zones.
- Stay alert and make eye contact with drivers when walking or biking across intersections.
The decline in traffic fatalities builds on the 5% decrease from 2023 to 2024. CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol remain committed to their goal of reducing the number of traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 22.5% by 2027.
