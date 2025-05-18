Colorado invests another $5 million in opioid recovery infrastructure across the state – two southeast Colorado locations benefit from funds
Barbara Crimond | May 18, 2025 | Comments 0
The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council awarded $5 million in funding to 12 organizations and local governments across the state working to combat the opioid crisis. The awards come from more than $871 million in settlements that the Colorado Attorney General’s Office secured from opioid manufacturers and distributors for their role in fueling the epidemic.
“This funding represents a critical investment in the people and communities hit hardest by the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “By securing these settlements, we are holding companies accountable and empowering local leaders to build the infrastructure needed for prevention, treatment, and recovery. Together, we are helping communities move forward.”
The investment will fund capital improvements and operational support for recovery services, including new treatment facilities, sober living housing, mobile harm reduction units, and recovery-focused schools. Many funded projects target rural and historically underserved areas. The awards come from the 10% of Colorado’s opioid settlement funds allocated to infrastructure, under a joint agreement between the state and local governments that ensures all funds are used to abate the crisis (PDF).
This marks the third round of infrastructure funding. The COAC reviewed 46 eligible applications totaling $21 million in requests and selected projects spanning 13 of Colorado’s 19 opioid regions. Several of the awarded initiatives foster cross-regional collaboration and offer scalable models to improve access to treatment, prevention, and long-term recovery across the state.
The following organizations received awards:
- Southeast Colorado Opioid Response Region 19 – Fort Lyon infrastructure and resiliency project ($500,000): In partnership with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, this award supports infrastructure improvements at Fort Lyon, a two-year residential recovery program in southeast Colorado offering peer support, case management, vocational training, and behavioral health services for individuals across the state impacted by opioid use disorder.
- Colorado Charter School Institute – Statewide recovery high school network ($500,000): In partnership with 2.0 Schools Colorado, this award funds capital costs for two new recovery high schools in Aurora and Colorado Springs, providing community, peer support, and meaningful career pathways for students in recovery.
- Boulder County Regional Opioid Council – On-ramp to resilience project ($500,000): In partnership with Clinica Family Health and Broomfield County (Region 7) Opioid Abatement Council, this award supports a new multi-regional treatment facility offering trauma-informed services, including medication assisted treatment, intensive outpatient programs, withdrawal management, residential programming, and care coordination across multiple systems.
- Colorado School of Public Health, Centers for Health, Work & Environment – Integrating peer support and workforce development into Colorado Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative ($500,000): In partnership with the Steadman Group, this award supports the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative to develop peer training programs, toolkits, and support networks in high-risk industries to reduce stigma and strengthen recovery-friendly employment opportunities.
- Gateway to the Rockies Opioid Council – Construction of Bluestem Family Campus ($500,000): In partnership with Savio House, this award supports the Bluestem Family Campus, a first-of-its-kind program offering residential treatment and comprehensive recovery services for families impacted by substance use and housing instability.
- Gunnison County – Supporting vulnerable populations: women, children and immigrants experiencing substance use disorder ($499,500): In partnership with Ouray, San Miguel, Montrose, and Hinsdale counties, this award supports a recovery home for women and children, justice-involved programming, and basic needs assistance for youth and families, with support from the West Central Public Health Partnership.
- Regents of the University of Colorado, Addiction Research and Treatment Services (ARTS) Program – The Princeton Clinic: expansion of outpatient and medication assisted treatment for high-risk populations ($497,979): In partnership with University of Colorado School of Medicine, this award funds staffing, including peer support, for the new Princeton Clinic at Fort Logan, which will provide medication assisted treatment, counseling, psychiatric support, and a variety of recovery services.
- Southeast Colorado Opioid Response Region 19 – Lamar facility expansion ($495,000): In partnership with Advantage Treatment Center, Inc., this award supports renovation of the Lamar facility in Southeast Colorado to expand intensive outpatient programming, mental health services, sober living, and 24/7 case management for individuals with opioid use disorder, including those who may be justice-involved.
- Region 4 Opioid Abatement Council – The Colorado Rural Opioid & Addiction Treatment System (ROOTS) residential and withdrawal management initiative ($499,730): In partnership with Milestone Community Wellness, Melissa Memorial Hospital, and Stader Opioid Consultants, this award funds two recovery residences and a withdrawal management program to address treatment gaps and expand coordinated addiction care across Northeast Colorado.
- Eagle County/Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council – High Rockies Harm Reduction infrastructure project ($242,643.24): In partnership with High Rockies Harm Reduction, this award funds two mobile harm reduction units to deliver peer support, overdose prevention, and treatment referrals in rural mountain areas including Eagle, Summit, and Lake counties.
- Region 18 Opioid Settlement Governance Council – Upgrades to SLV Recovery LLC ($38,500): In partnership with SLV Recovery LLC, this award supports renovations at the San Luis Valley’s only certified sober living facility, maintaining recovery housing and ensuring continued compliance with residential housing standards.
- Region 12 Opioid Abatement Council – Peer support infrastructure initiative ($226,647.76): In partnership with HardBeauty LLC, this award will embed peer recovery specialists in the Douglas County Jail and Sky Ridge Medical Center to provide recovery services with the goal to reduce recidivism, improve patient outcomes, and foster a replicable model for broader application across Colorado.
All awards pending acceptance of funding terms.
The COAC was established by the Colorado Department of Law in partnership with local governments to oversee opioid settlement funds and ensure compliance with settlement terms and the Colorado Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Understanding (PDF). The Council appointed the department to administer the funds and provide administrative support.
To learn more about Colorado’s nationally recognized approach to the opioid crisis and settlement funding distribution, visit the Colorado Opioid Settlement Dashboard (opens new tab).
