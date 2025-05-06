City of Lamar Board appointment openings

| May 06, 2025 | Comments 0

PUBLIC NOTICE

Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Lamar for appointments to the following Boards:

 

AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD

(One expired 5-year term expiring on February 1, 2030)

WATER ADVISORY BOARD

(One expired 5-year term expiring on February 1, 2030)

LAMAR TREE BOARD

(One expired 3-year term expiring on March 1, 2028)

LAMAR HISTORIC PRESERVATION ADVISORY BOARD

(Two 3-year terms expiring on June 1, 2028)

LAMAR HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD

(One 5-year term expiring on June 1, 2030)

ADJUSTMENT & APPEALS BOARD

(One 5-year term expiring on July 1, 2030)

Forms are available on our website: www.ci.lamar.co.us . Completed forms must be sent to City of Lamar, City

Administrator’s Office, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar CO 81052-3239. Applications will be accepted until

position(s) filled.

Filed Under: Featured

About the Author: