City of Lamar Board appointment openings
PUBLIC NOTICE
Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Lamar for appointments to the following Boards:
AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD
(One expired 5-year term expiring on February 1, 2030)
WATER ADVISORY BOARD
(One expired 5-year term expiring on February 1, 2030)
LAMAR TREE BOARD
(One expired 3-year term expiring on March 1, 2028)
LAMAR HISTORIC PRESERVATION ADVISORY BOARD
(Two 3-year terms expiring on June 1, 2028)
LAMAR HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
(One 5-year term expiring on June 1, 2030)
ADJUSTMENT & APPEALS BOARD
(One 5-year term expiring on July 1, 2030)
Forms are available on our website: www.ci.lamar.co.us . Completed forms must be sent to City of Lamar, City
Administrator’s Office, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar CO 81052-3239. Applications will be accepted until
position(s) filled.
