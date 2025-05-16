Annette Medina – June 9, 1955 – May 15, 2025
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Granada resident, Annette Medina will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the St. Frances De Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada.
Visitation for Annette will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Annette was born on June 09, 1955 at Syracuse, Kansas to Eddie and Guadalupe (Vargas) Andrade and passed away on May 15, 2025 at Memorial Hospital with her family by her side at the age of 69.
Annette was known for her love of cooking, love of animals and the love she had for her grandchildren and her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Annette is survived by her husband Edward Medina of the family home in Granada, CO, her children Melissa Medina of Lamar, CO, Marco Medina of Granada, CO and Mallory Medina of Lamar, CO, grandchildren John Edward McLaughlin, Jace Longworth, Kaden Longworth, Treston Medina and Daisy Medina. She is also survived by her siblings Arnold Andrade of Lamar, CO, Alfred Andrade of Greeley, CO, Allen Andrade of Lamar, CO Audrey Andrade of Lamar, CO and Aric Andrade of Denver, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
