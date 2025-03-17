Zonta Club of Prowers County initiates Danielle Cook as new member
Barbara Crimond | Mar 17, 2025 | Comments 0
President Connie Jacobsen, Danielle Cook, Cody Laughlin & Chris Chandler.
Zonta Club of Prowers County initiated a new member, Danielle Cook, at their meeting on March 11th. Marsha Page was the guest speaker, speaking about her involvement in our community. She also was instrumental in helping to organize The Prowers County Sheriff’s Department Youth Academy.
Marsha Page & President Connie Jacobsen
About the Author: