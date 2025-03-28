Tri-State 9-11 Tribute President Doug Harbour thanks citizens
Barbara Crimond | Mar 28, 2025
On behalf of the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation, I wish to thank our Prowers County Commissioners, Lamar City Administration, Southeast Colorado businesses and the public for their support of our recent fundraiser/auction.
This event was held on March 22nd at the Historic Cow Palace Inn/Tavern 1301, where we were treated to a phenomenal brisket dinner.
The event potentially raised enough funds to complete our 9-11 Memorial Project and due to the generosity of so many entities, they can all now take ownership in “our” 9-11 Memorial.
Doug Harbour, President
Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation
