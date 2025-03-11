Prowers County Commissioners meeting of March 11, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 11, 2025 | Comments 0
During the morning work session, the County Commissioners had a discussion with Todd Horning of Lamar Outdoor Sports about a potential off-highway vehicle (side by sides, dirt bikes, etc.) course on county-owned land near the Prowers Fairgrounds. Horning envisions a facility with multiple courses for different skill levels/ages of riders and feels it would benefit the county and city financially if events could be held there, in terms of hotel, restaurant and retail dollars coming in from persons from out of town. The area in question is already utilized by local riders but Horning stressed the safety issues, as people ride in various directions and there are blind hills. Commissioner Harmon said he would be concerned about riders infringing on private property adjacent to the county land. Operations Manager of the fairgrounds, Faron Williams, listed his concerns, which included bringing enough dirt in and the dust that it would kick up (the area is sand presently) as well as maintenance including trash left behind. Money is obviously also an issue, as the present budget doesn’t include anything of this sort. Lighting would be needed, as well as a water supply. Horning gave examples of courses in other cities that have been successful. The commissioners agreed to meet with Horning at the proposed site next week to look at it and also to have further discussions concerning this.
Gary Harbert, Veterans’ Service Officer, gave his monthly report on the number of phone calls, office calls and veteran benefits applied for. The office also provides rides to medical appointments for veterans and can always use more volunteer drivers.
The commissioners also met with a representative of an insurance agency that supplies supplemental insurance policies. The county presently has some issues with the current insurance companies it uses and having a local agency would be beneficial. They will follow up with her in a month or so before making a decision. Rick McCorkle and Les Gibbons representing the Senior Center spoke to commissioners concerning the need for additional funding to help purchase commodities for their monthly distribution. They said there is no secretary at the building but are paying for a phone line that can’t be answered because of this. The commissioners asked if they could utilize volunteers for this and they will look into that. They were also advised to continue to try to speak to someone at the City regarding other concerns they have about the building.
Barbara Crimond
