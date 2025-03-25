Dona Rhea England – October 30, 1958 – March 22, 2025
A Graveside Service for Dona England will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Visitation will be held at Horber Funeral Chapel prior to the graveside service, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Dona Rhea England was born in Las Animas, Colorado on October 30, 1958 to Edward and Joyce (Harper) England. She passed away on March 22, 2025 at Bluestem Village in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 66.
Dona graduated from Las Animas High School and attended Otero Junior College for a short time. She worked with her sister in La Junta and Lamar as a tax consultant for 35 years. Dona spent her life devoted to her mom, caring for her and sharing a life and home. Her siblings frequently called them the “Dynamic Duo”.
Dona is survived by eight siblings, Sheila (Willie) Burns, Connie Burch, Stanley England, Linda England, Michael (Terri) England, Brian (Paddy) England, Tracey Harbison, and Andrew England; special aunt, Helen McClure; best friend, Diane Hutson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; and brother, Dale England.
Dona is rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus and reunited with her beloved mother and family and we will see her again one day. Her smile, caring heart, and generosity will be missed by all who were fortunate to be a part of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Church in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
