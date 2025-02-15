Prowers County has second highest colon cancer rate in Colorado – Free screenings offered
Barbara Crimond | Feb 15, 2025 | Comments 0
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of articles regarding cancer risks in our county. The articles are courtesy of the Colorado University Cancer Center – Authors: Daniel Pacheco, MBA, Lauren Zimmaro, PhD
Prowers County has the second highest rate of colon cancer in Colorado, with about seven residents diagnosed each year—twice the state and national average. People in rural areas are also at a higher risk of dying from the disease. Despite this, only 53% of Prowers County residents get screened, compared to 70% in urban areas. This means approximately 1,849 people are missing the chance to prevent or detect colorectal cancer early, which could save lives.
The American Cancer Society states that colorectal cancer is the second leading causes of death nationwide and the number 1 cause of cancer death in men under 50. In 2024, approximately 153,020 Americans were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, with 52,550 dying from the disease. In Colorado, the impact is just as striking, with an estimated 2,130 diagnoses and 820 deaths reported last year.
Fortunately, there are several ways to check (or “screen”) for colorectal cancer, even before any symptoms appear. Colorectal cancer screenings are simple tests for disease before symptoms occur when it is easier to treat or even prevent. However, colorectal cancer screening rates remain very low in small towns.
There are several risk factors for developing colorectal cancer. These include being over the age of 45 or having a family history of colorectal cancer or large colorectal polyps, which are abnormal growths in the colon that could become cancerous. An inactive lifestyle, a diet low in fiber but high in red and processed meats and sugar, along with smoking and alcohol consumption, can significantly increase your risk.
The good news is that colorectal cancer is highly preventable and curable when caught and treated early. In the early stages, colorectal cancer may not have clear symptoms. That’s why regular screening is so important—it helps find cancer early when it’s harder to detect, and it’s easier to treat or even prevent by finding and removing polyps.
The American Cancer Society recommends that adults over the age of 45 complete colorectal cancer screening on a regular basis until age 85. This screening age was recently lowered due to the increasing number of younger adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer. There are several effective screening options available. The most common test is a colonoscopy, which is a medical procedure you can complete at your doctor’s office. Other simple tests that do not require a procedure inside the body and can be completed at home are also available. These at-home tests use a sample of your stool to check for hidden signals of colorectal cancer in your body, such as the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), or DNA and RNA tests, like Cologuard or ColoSense. If your at-home test finds something unusual, you will need a colonoscopy to check for cancer, while negative results may eliminate the need for one.
To help increase screening rates and support the area’s residents without health insurance, the University of Colorado Cancer Center’s Office of Community Outreach and Engagement (COE) is offering FIT kits to uninsured and underinsured residents. The process is simple: eligible individuals can request a kit, complete the test at home, and return it using a prepaid envelope. Those who test positive will receive a colonoscopy at no cost, funded by The Colon Cancer Coalition.
If you are uninsured, or cannot afford a screening, the University of Colorado Cancer Center has a freecolorectal cancer screening program. To order a colorectal cancer screening test, visit https://bit.ly/FreeFIT or call us at 720-441-2529. You can also email coe@cuanschutz.edu. Voicemail messages are available in both Spanish and English.
Send this article to a friend and take this article with you to discuss screening with your doctor to help reduce colorectal cancer rates in Prowers County. Early detection saves lives. If you would like to find out how you can support The Colon Cancer Coalition’s activities in Colorado, please visit https://coloncancercoalition.org.
