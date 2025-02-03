CU Cancer Center says Prowers County has radon risks – free kits available
Barbara Crimond | Feb 03, 2025 | Comments 0
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of articles from CU Cancer Center regarding cancer risks to people living in Prowers County. Each article will include county-level data, information about the disease or risk factor, and resource information.
Radon Risks in Prowers County: Over 46% of Homes Exceed Safe Levels
Did you know radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers? For smokers, the risk is even higher. You can’t see, smell, or taste it, but radon can harm your health. Radon is a gas found in soil and moves into the air through cracks in home foundations and walls. Radon levels are particularly high in Colorado due to the state’s geological makeup, with nearly half of all homes exceeding safe levels. Testing your home is easy with a simple do-it-yourself radon test kit.
From 2005-2023, 9 do-it-yourself radon test kits have been used in Prowers County. There are an estimated 4,701 homes in Prowers County, so more homes should be tested for radon. About 46% of homes tested for radon in Prowers County have radon levels above the EPA action level of 4 pCi/L, which is very high compared to only 6% of homes across the United States. Homes in Prowers county need to take necessary steps to reduce their exposure. Don’t delay; order your FREE radon test today!
The University of Colorado Cancer Center Office of Community Outreach and Engagement and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are offering FREE radon test kits to Colorado residents. These kits are available while supplies last. Visit https://bit.ly/COERadon to order a free test kit. If your home has elevated radon levels, CDPHE has a low-income radon mitigation program for those who need assistance. Visit www.ColoradoRadon.info to learn more about radon, find a radon mitigation professional, or explore mitigation assistance options.
