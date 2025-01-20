Prowers County offices will close at 2:00 p.m. January 20, reopen at 10:00 a.m. on January 21
Barbara Crimond | Jan 20, 2025 | Comments 0
Due to dangerously low temperatures and likely extreme windchill factors, the County Commissioners have decided that all County Offices may close at 2:00 p.m. today, January 20. With a similar weather outlook for tomorrow morning, the Commissioners have also planned for a delayed start. Offices can plan on opening at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the County Administration Office at 719-336-8030
Filed Under: County • Featured • Public Safety
