Prowers County Commissioners seeking to fill two positions on Planning Commission
Barbara Crimond | Jan 08, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Powers County to fill a term of one (1) position on the five-member Prowers County Planning Commission with a term expiring January 2025.
Also, The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Powers County to fill a term of one (1) position on the five-member Prowers County Planning Commission with a term expiring February 2025.
Commission members are required to meet at 8:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Commission members review land use applications and make formal recommendations based on the terms of the Prowers County Zoning Regulations, Subdivision Regulations, and related plans. Appointed members serve as volunteers.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2025.
