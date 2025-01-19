Jana Coen honored with award for 35 years of service to Prowers County
Barbara Crimond | Jan 19, 2025 | Comments 0
Prowers County Commissioners (left to right) Roger Stagner, Ron Cook and Tom Grasmick present Jana Coen, Prowers County Clerk and Recorder, with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 35-year service to the County
The Prowers County Commissioners recently presented Prowers County Clerk and Recorder Jana Coen with a Certificate of Appreciation in honor of her 35 years of dedicated service to our county. Coen was hired as the Recording Clerk with the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s office in 1989. After Dottie McCaslin retired as the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder in 2009, Jana was appointed to fill the position and has two years remaining in her current term. Coen says her favorite part of the job is serving the public and that she has enjoyed working with the different County Commissioners through the years. She takes pride in being an honest and dedicated employee. Thank you, Jana, for all you do for Prowers County!
