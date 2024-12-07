Sandy Weygandt Manring – April 14, 1960 – December 3, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Dec 07, 2024 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Sandy Weygandt Manring will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Grace Family Worship Center in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Per Sandy’s request, there will be no visitation.
Sandy S. Weygandt Manring was born on April 14, 1960 in Lamar, Colorado to Robert Jack and Ruth (Britton) Weygandt. She departed this life peacefully on December 3, 2024 with her soulmate, Ronald Manring, Pastor Tony and church family, and dear friend Neolia Vasquez by her side.
She leaves behind her brother, Mike Weygandt and wife, Michelle of Lakeside, Montana; uncle, Gene Britton and wife, Ann of Ordway, Colorado; and many cousins, nephews, and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Weygandt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Family Worship Center in care of Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 883, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: