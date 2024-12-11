Roy Neal Dewbre – November 15, 1943 – December 9, 2024
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Roy Dewbre will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 20, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W and American Legion Posts. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation for Roy will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2024 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Roy was born at Cordell, Oklahoma on November 15, 1943 to Oran Chester and Della Mae (Martin) Dewbre and passed away on December 09, 2024 at his home at the age of 81.
Roy is preceded in death by his wife Judith A. Dewbre, infant daughter Amy Dewbre and his parents.
Roy is survived by his children Kara (Konrad) Ratzlaff of Lamar, CO, Brian (Melanie) Dewbre of Atlanta, GA and Ryan (Jenyl Zimmerman) Dewbre of Madison, IL, grandchildren Kodiak, Payden, Anne Marie, Michael, Jasen, Owen, Jack and Ally. Roy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar High School Golf team and/or the Lamar Community College Golf team either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
