Rocky Ford police officer suffers skull fracture during arrest
Barbara Crimond | Dec 25, 2024 | Comments 0
Adam Apocaca arrested for attack on police officer
(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — A Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) Officer who has been with the department a little under a year was injured during the arrest of a suspect in the overnight hours of Monday, Dec. 23, suffering a skull fracture.
According to RFPD, on Monday just before midnight, police were called to a home in the 900 block of Locust Avenue near South Main Street about a domestic disturbance. During the officer’s investigation, they found cause to arrest 22-year-old Adam Apodaca on the charges of False Imprisonment, Harassment, and Child Abuse all related to domestic violence.
While police were attempting to arrest Apodaca, he allegedly attacked Officer Mark Montano, who was later taken to the hospital with a skull fracture and severe face injuries. Montano has been with the department since Jan. 2024. RFPD said he was later released from the hospital and is resting at home with his family.
An arrest warrant was issued for Apodaca, who was later taken into custody and booked into the Bent County Jail on additional charges of:
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree of a Peace Officer
- First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- False Imprisonment
- Criminal Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer
Apodaca was advised of the charges on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 24 and a bond of $20,000 was set.
“We deeply appreciate the response and assistance with this investigation from the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office along with Rocky Ford Fire and EMS,” writes RFPD.
RFPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at (719) 254-3344
By Brett Yager/Fox21News
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release
