Reconstructed fort at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site temporarily closed for stabilization work
Barbara Crimond | Dec 16, 2024 | Comments 0
The reconstructed fort at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is temporarily closed to the public in response to safety concerns recently identified that stem from existing structural deficiencies that were exacerbated by a recent heavy snow event. Stabilization work is underway so the fort can be reopened.
In November 2023, the second story of the reconstructed fort closed due to safety issues stemming from 45 years of use and deficiencies in the original reconstruction of the fort. Moisture from a major snow event in early November 2024 accelerated previously documented areas of concern, resulting in major loss of plaster and render cover on brick walls, leaving walls and supports severely unstable and liable of collapse.
“We are committed to preserving this important site and its story,” said Superintendent Eric Leonard. “This temporary closure will allow the National Park Service to assess the extent of the damage and begin work to stabilize the structure, once again providing a safe environment for visitors and employees.”
The fort will remain closed until safety concerns can be addressed. The park trails and grounds will still be accessible 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., excepting holiday closures. All entrance fees will be waived while the reconstructed fort is temporarily closed. Visitors planning to explore the grounds and trails should be prepared for the often-unpredictable weather of the high plains. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear comfortable walking shoes.
For updates on the status of the fort, please visit the park’s web page at www.nps.gov/beol.
# # #
About the Author: