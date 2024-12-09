Prowers Medical Center now able to perform exams on sexual assault victims – Zonta club donates “Beloved Bundles” to be used for victims
Barbara Crimond | Dec 09, 2024 | Comments 0
Pictured from left to right: Amanda Vasquez of Prowers Medical Center; Tammy Delarosa of Domestic Safety Resource Center; Jenny Navarette, Domestic Safety Resource Center Director; Connie Jacobsen, President of Zonta Club of Prowers County and Tammy Benabides, Zonta Club of Prowers County Service Chair
The Zonta Club of Prowers County recently presented “Beloved Bundles” to the Domestic Safety Resource Center and Prowers Medical Center as part of Zonta’s “16 Days of Activism” campaign to bring awareness to gender-based violence. The bundles are given to patients (men/women/children) who go to Prowers Medical Center for a SANE exam. SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. The bundles contain clothing, toiletries and assorted stress relief items for distribution to victims of sexual assault.
Zonta’s “Project Beloved” is part of the Molly Jane Mission. Molly Jane Mission is an organization devoted to making positive change after the rape and murder of Molly Jane Matheson. The Beloved Bundle items are funded by the group. Zontians from Prowers County became committed to bringing both the Beloved Bundles and the SANE program to our area after participating in a Zonta District 12 event in 20223.
Contents of the Beloved Bundles
Prowers Medical Center gave the following information regarding their SANE nursing team: “Several members of Prowers Medical Center’s nursing team have completed specialized training to become Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE). If you or someone you care about is sexually assaulted, these on-call nurses can not only provide the necessary physical care but can perform a medical forensic exam. Previously, patients were escorted to Pueblo for this type of exam. We hope you or a loved one never needs this service, but we know the reality of what may bring some patients into our Emergency Department. Our SANE nurses will also help a victim of sexual assault connect with community resources for additional support.” The nurses work closely with the Domestic Safety Resource Center and local law enforcement.
By Barbara Crimond
