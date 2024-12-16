Prowers County Farm Bureau sponsoring annual Lamar Elks Toy Show January 11, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Dec 16, 2024 | Comments 0
Prowers County Farm Bureau is sponsoring the Lamar Elks Toy Show, to be held Saturday, January 11th 2025, at the Lamar Elks Lodge 28157 Hwy 287 South, Lamar CO 81052. The show will start at 9 am and run until 3 pm mountain time.
Toys of all shapes and sizes, new in the box, hand built, 3D printed, collectables, antiques, children’s play toys and many other types of collectables will be available to buy, trade or just admire.
A $2 admission fee will be charged, children under 10 get in free.
Everyone is invited to attend and view or purchase the toys on display.
For more information contact Garrett Mauch at 719-688-9787 or garrettmauch@hotmail.com
