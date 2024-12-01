Prowers County Board of Commissioners meeting of November 26, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Dec 01, 2024 | Comments 0
At the morning work session, the commissioners received updates from Meagan Hillman with the Board of Health, Judy Wittman, County Treasurer and Paula Gonzales with Budget and Finance. Vicki Ariatti had requested an audience with the commissioners to present her idea of what she called “an old grit resort”, a late 1800’s-style cowboy town. Her vision is to have a tourist destination where visitors get back to nature. The resort would also include a wellness center, as Ms. Ariatti is a naturopath and helps people heal from trauma and injuries. She would like to include an underground greenhouse that would be able to grow vegetables year-round, a barn that could be used for events, farmers markets, etc. and said that everything would be built with recycled/repurposed materials and adobe. She asked the board what they thought of her idea and what the availability of land would be in Prowers County. Commissioner Tom Grasmick replied “it sounds like you have a vision, but no plan” and she given the contact information for PEP and the Prowers County Land Use department to begin constructing a plan and discuss feasibility.
Brian Cullen with the Colorado Junior Rodeo Association had a discussion with the board regarding a rental application for the Prowers County Fairgrounds he had submitted. Rental fees and boarding and RV/camper fees were discussed, as well as clarifying what buildings would be utilized for the event, which is scheduled for July 23-27, 2025.
Dr. Rosana Reyes, Lamar Community College President, gave an update about the college to the board. She told the board that a large number of students have no or very low-cost tuition due to grants and scholarships and that very few have had to secure education loans. The ENT program has 9 students and the program is making good progress. Dr. Reyes said that the college doesn’t strictly focus on degree attainment but has shifted to a mindset of how students can be educated in order to support their families going forward. A short winter semester has been added, from December 18 through January 17, which will allow students, particularly athletes, an opportunity to catch up and increase their GPAs in anticipation of a May graduation. Enrollment numbers “took a hit” in the fall semester, she said, partly because the school lost the golf coach and men’s basketball coach but they hope to make up those numbers soon.
The board’s afternoon meeting included signing a proclamation for the Zonta Club of Prowers County declaring the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence” for the county. They voted to accept an ERTB grant in the amount of $10,270.19 for the Clerk and Recorders office. Facility rentals for the fairground, approval for underground and utility permits were approved. Accepted was an OPHP Preventive Block Grant in the amount of $30,000 for the Public Health and Environment department. A Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the Prowers County Hotline Connection Center with answer and processing of Child Welfare and Adult Protection Services-related hotline calls and other tasks outlined in the MOU, effective January 1, 2025 and ending December 21, 2025 was approved. Lanie Meyers-Mireles, Director of Human Services, was authorized to sign the MOU by the board. The counties of San Juan, La Plata, Custer, Larimer, Clear Creek, Sedgwick, Montrose, Delta, Bent, Weld, Summit and Teller counties are included in the MOU.
The next meeting for the Prowers County Commissioners is Tuesday, December 10, 2024
By Barbara Crimond
About the Author: