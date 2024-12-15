New Colorado laws for 2025
You still might be getting used to the new laws that went into effect in 2024: the end of the U+2 residential occupancy rule, lane filtering for motorcycles, or the polystyrene and Styrofoam food container ban.
Just around the corner, 2025 will bring more changes approved by the Colorado General Assembly.
All eggs sold in Colorado must be cage-free
Starting Jan. 1, all eggs sold in Colorado must come from a cage-free facility. Legislation requiring this was passed back in 2020. When the legislature passed it, it was under threat from an animal advocacy group that promised to introduce a ballot measure if lawmakers didn’t do so. The law also requires Colorado egg producers with more than 3,000 hens to provide a cage-free environment.
Put your phone down while driving in Colorado, or face a penalty
Starting Jan. 1, it will be illegal to use your phone while driving unless you are using hands-free technology. Current law bans texting while driving. The new law makes it illegal to make calls while holding the phone. Emergencies and some other situations are exempted. The fine is $75 for the first offense, along with having two points deducted from your license. Penalties increase for subsequent offenses.
The rules for children in car seats are changing
Starting Jan. 1, children under age 2 who are less than 40 pounds must be restrained in rear-facing car seats. This is more strict than current rules. When the changes go into effect, children who are under 2 years old must weigh over 40 pounds to be in a forward-facing seat. Otherwise, all children who are 2 to 4 years old and at least 20 pounds can be in a forward-facing seat. The seat must be in the back, if available, The changes also mandate that children must be at least 4 years old and at least 40 pounds to sit in booster seats. The booster seat must be in the back, if available. Children can begin using seat belts without a booster seat at age 9 under the new law. The new rules also require drivers to make sure older children are wearing seat belts until they’re 18. The current rules require drivers to do so for older children under the age of 16.
Training will be required to get a concealed carry gun permit
This one doesn’t take effect until July 1. The new law requires anyone applying for a concealed carry permit in Colorado to complete an eight-hour training class, which includes a written exam and a live-fire exercise. The session must be taught by an instructor who has been verified by the county sheriff, and its content must meet certain requirements for teaching fundamentals of shooting, along with the safe handling, storage and transport of firearms and ammunition. Anyone who wants to renew their permit must also demonstrate competence with a handgun, and that can be done several different ways, including taking a refresher course. The new law also prohibits anyone who was convicted of certain misdemeanor offenses from obtaining a concealed carry permit, if those offenses happened within five years of the application.
Guns must be stored more securely inside vehicles
As of Jan. 1, any handgun stored inside an unoccupied vehicle must be in a locked, hard-sided container that is out of plain view, and the vehicle also must be locked. This includes RVs. Firearms that are not handguns also must be similarly stored, but they can be put in soft-sided containers as long as a locking device is on the firearm. There are some exceptions related to farm and ranch work environments, people with disabilities, antique firearms, people who live in RVs, peace officers, members of the armed forces and hunting.
Cities will be required to allow ‘granny flats’
This takes effect in July. A bill passed by the Colorado legislature requires most cities to allow a single-family residence to add accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. The projects can be subject to an administrative review but not a more complex review process. It also creates programs that will offer financial assistance to low- and moderate-income residents who construct them.
Minimum wage is increasing
Starting in January, the new minimum wage, which increases based on the consumer price index, will be $14.81 per hour, up from $14.42 in 2024. That’s a 2.7% increase. Minimum wage for tipped workers can be $3.02 less than the regular minimum wage. In 2025, it will increase to $11.79 per hour, up from $11.40. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and hasn’t changed since 2009. Colorado’s minimum wage was the same as the federal minimum wage until 2007. Annual changes to minimum wage are linked to the consumer price index.
