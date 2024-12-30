Melissa Rangel – March 26, 2006 – December 27, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Dec 30, 2024 | Comments 0
A graveside service for longtime Walsh resident currently of Lamar, Colorado, Melissa Rangel will be held at1:30PM on January 17, 2025 the Walsh Cemetery. Melissa was born on March 26, 2006 at Lamar, Colorado to Tyler Spell and Felipa Rangel and passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 18.
She is preceded in death by her father Tyler Spell and her grandma Santos Espinoza and her aunt Celsa Charette-Rangel.
Melissa is survived by her mother Felipa Rangel of Lamar, CO, siblings Shaya (Jerry Baber) Wheeler, Zane Wheeler, Jesse Wheeler and Karen Wheeler all of Lamar, CO, grandpa Carlos Rangel III of Walsh, CO, nephew Liam Baber of Lamar, CO, step-grandma Connie Wheeler, father figure Keith Wheeler of Springfield, CO and her step-dad Heriberto “Biggs” Vasquez of Texas. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa Rangel Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
