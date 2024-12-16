Mary Lucretia Alba – September 1, 1946 – December 14, 2024
Mary Lucretia Alba, of Lamar, CO, passed away on December 14, 2024, in Lamar, CO. She was born on September 1, 1946, in Las Animas, CO, to Jasper and Duby Brito/Roybal (Martinez).
Mary attended schools in Las Animas and moved to Lamar when she met and married her husband, Raymond Alba. She was involved in the Lamar community with jobs as the director of the Colorado Migrant Council, Rocky Mountain SER, Lamar School District RE-2, Lincoln Elementary School, and the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. She was an active member of St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for many years.
Mary is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings, many other relatives, and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings.
A Memorial Service for Mary Alba will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar. Inurnment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
