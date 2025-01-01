Linda Paulsen – June 20, 1954 – December 30, 2024
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Linda Paulsen will be held at a later date.
Per Linda’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Linda was born on June 20, 1954, at McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Oscar Daniel and Shirley Mae (Curry) Carlson, Jr. and passed away at her home on December 30, 2024 with her family by her side at the age of 70.
She is preceded in death by her husband Henry Paulsen and her parents. Linda is survived by her daughters Isa Paulsen of Lamar, CO and Emily Paulsen of Wiley, CO and her sister Phyllis (Therese Bakker) Carlson of Denver, CO as well as many friends and relatives.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Animal Shelter and/or Lamar Fire and Ambulance Service either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
