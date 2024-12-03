Letter to Editor from Lamar Community Thanksgiving
Barbara Crimond | Dec 03, 2024 | Comments 0
November 28, 2024
Dear Volunteers and Donors: Thank You.
We could not do this without you.
This gives us an opportunity to feed families in need or those that do not have Thanksgiving as a traditional meal.
We are so blessed to be able to share our table with our community. Those who are homeless, in need, those who do not have food or the means to make a meal. We know the cost of making a meal is about $100. More if it is lots of people. Graciously our community donated 28 turkeys about 504 lbs. (if I average it to 18 lbs. per turkey).
100 lbs. of mashed potatoes and gravy. Thank you to those that reached out and gave us the potatoes to cook! Corn and green beans were donated by our wonderful community. Our rolls were also donated by PCPH and others in community.
Desserts were donated by community. Thank you to the many hands that volunteered time and cooking the meals. This includes our dessert makers!
Because of your generosity and your donation, we are able to help and extend our table for our Community.
Blessings,
Maria G. Pola, Lupita, John, Blanca and Maria R. plus everyone involved.
Lamar Community Thanksgiving 2024
