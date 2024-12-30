Larry Burns – February 22, 1952 – December 15, 2024
Per Larry’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Larry was born on February 22, 1952 at Kansas City, Missouri to John Allen and Amy Catherine (Trumain) Burns and passed away on December 15, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son LJ Burns.Larry is survived by his wife Diane Burns of the family home in McClave, CO, grandson Brynden Burns of Colorado, great-grandson Brayden Burns of Colorado, step children Roy Barber of La Junta, CO and Marie (Richard) Molina of Garden City, KS, step-grandchildren Caitlyn (Collin) McConnaughhay and Jeremiah (Lily) Barber both of Pueblo, CO, step-great-grandchildren Lilly, Brooklyn, Erwan and JJ. He is also survived by his siblings Wayne (Donna) Burns, Allen Burns both of Las Animas, CO, Roger (Helen) Burns of Milford, NJ, Neeva Norris of Anderson, IN and KathyLynne (Tim) Geary of Springhill, TN, daughter-in-law Denise (Tracy) Tenney of Buffalo, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Valley Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
