Gerald Claude Baublits-Dennis – June 5, 1936 – December 4, 2024
Gerald Claude Baublits-Dennis, 88, has gone to our Lord in Heaven on December 4, 2024 at his home in Warren, Texas. Gerald was born in Southgate, California on June 5, 1936 to Milton Claude Baublits Jr. and Edith Edna Hagerman. At the age of 8, Gerald was adopted by Robert Lee Dennis and Lydia Edith Phillips.
Gerald married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Rozine Dudley on June 5, 1956. Both were graduates of Enid High School in Enid, Oklahoma. The pair began their family and moved to California in 1957. As a young man he served in the national guard reserves. Gerald was a sheet metal journeyman for the local union #206, where he continued to be a proud member until his death. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Gerald and Patsy raised five children, Danetta Kaye Dooley and spouse, Michael; Gerri Lea Nagle and spouse, William; Randi Renee Buckel and spouse, James; Jaimie Dawne Tedder and spouse, Lynn; and Gregory Paul Dennis and spouse, Lisa Schnurbusch. Gerald was the proud grandfather to 24 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Melvin Dennis.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, Colorado on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
