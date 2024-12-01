Carl Eugene “Gene” Cook – September 1, 1948 – November 22, 2024
A Memorial Service for Gene Cook will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar. Inurnment will follow in the Wiley Cemetery. Per Gene’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Carl Eugene “Gene” Cook was born on September 1, 1948 in Lamar, Colorado to Francis and Velma (Boxley) Cook. He passed away on November 22, 2024 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 76. Gene spent most of his life in Lamar, Colorado, where he attended kindergarten through 11th grade. He enjoyed getting into mischief with his big brother and friends. After his junior year of high school, he chose to obtain his GED and join the Army. Gene was stationed in Texas, Georgia, and Alaska. One of the jobs he did while in Alaska was to survey land. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1970.
Gene met the love of his life, Gwen Coates, at a cafe in Hasty, Colorado where she was a waitress and he would frequently stop by for lunch. They dated for 3 months, then were engaged for 3 months. Gene and Gwen married on December 6, 1971 at the Lamar Christian Church in Lamar. The honeymoon was a road trip to Montana. They were living in Wiley when they became parents for the first time. Gwenda was born on May 28, 1975. The family then moved to Lamar and had their second daughter, Ginnifer on August 20, 1978. From day one the girls had their dad wrapped around their finger. When Gwenda was in 2nd grade, Gene and Gwen bought a home west of Wiley where they raised the girls. He was very active in supporting both girls in all their activities and sports. The family always looked forward to a summer camping trip where Gene would either pack the tent and camping gear or pack up the RV. Gwen and the girls were so lucky to have a husband and dad who was their personal mechanic and handyman. Gene could fix anything from the girls’ homemade go-kart to the washing machine, the vehicles, the lawn, and even the septic system.
Over the years Gene worked for ranchers and farms, rode pins at the feed lot, was a mechanic, drove a truck, delivered fuel, and worked as a prison guard. He loved being in the mountains. After both girls were married, Gene and Gwen sold their family home in Wiley and relocated to the mountains near Weston, Colorado. They made the most wonderful friendships and truly enjoyed retired life. This past year, because of health reasons, they moved back to southeast Colorado to be closer to the girls.
Gene is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Gwen Cook; two daughters, Gwenda Alltop of Elizabeth, Colorado and Ginnifer (Neil) Mauch of Lamar, Colorado; five grandchildren, Grace Alltop, Gretchen Alltop, Grant Mauch, Kane Mauch, Briar Mauch; brother, Richard “Dick” Cook of Goliad, Texas; sister, Anna Lou Piner of Wichita, Kansas; father-in-law, Bob Coates of Wiley, Colorado; brother-in-law, Bob Coates of Lamar, Colorado; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis C. Cook and Velma F. (Boxley) Cook; mother-in-law, Trudy Coates; brother-in-law, Allen Piner; sister-in-law, Beth Cook; and son-in-law, Todd Alltop.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gene Cook Memorial Fund in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
