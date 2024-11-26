Timothy James Boxley – February 25, 1969 – September 16, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Timothy James Boxley 55, of Loveland, CO. passed away suddenly in Parker, CO. on September 16, 2024. He was born on February 25, 1969, in Lamar, CO. to James and Cynthia (Wilson) Boxley. Tim lived briefly in Springfield, CO. then in Lamar, CO. His parents divorced when he was 8. His mom married Pascual Vargas, and they moved to Lakin, KS. From there he briefly lived in Chandler, AZ. and Greely, CO. before settling in Evans, CO. in 1979. Later, he lived inFort Collins, CO. then Loveland, CO.
Tim was raised in the Foursquare Church and was baptized on March 20, 1977. He enjoyed attending church and was involved in the technical side of the services at Foundations Church. In high school, Tim enjoyed playing baseball. He also enjoyed driving his blue Baja VW bug, even though he was already over 6′ tall. He and his friends had a great time cruising town in it. Later, he drove a blue Ford pickup with a tall lift-kit. He loved off-roading with his brother, Jeff, and friends, in the mountains. He loved driving, picnicking, and hiking in the mountains, every chance he got.
Tim attended Greeley/Evans School District 6 schools and graduated from Greeley West High School on May 30, 1987. While in his senior year, he was in an Advanced Woodworking Class. He built a beautiful Oak Grandfather’s Clock as part of his Senior Project. He entered it into the Industrial Arts Technology Exhibition in Greeley where he received 1st Place, and then Colorado State University where he received Colorado State Grand Champion.
Tim joined the U. S. Army National Guard at the end of his junior year of high school, May 10, 1986. He went to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. in the summer between his junior and senior year. At age 20, he transitioned to the U.S. Army in August of 1989 and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. It was from there that his unit was one of the first to deploy to the Gulf during Desert Shield, then Dessert Storm. Tim served as senior cable systems installer and was responsible for maintaining power generators, installing and repairing circuits and wiring, maintaining wire communication systems and devices and associated pieces of equipment. Tim attained the rank of Specialist and was awarded many medals and honors. He was honorably discharged in May of 1992 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Tim’s three children followed his service lead and joined the U.S. Navy. Dillon served as a Utilitiesman, Sydney served as a Machinist Mate, and Ethan is presently serving as a Nuclear Machinist Mate.
On December 23, 1999, Tim married Julie Wright in Green Forest, ARK. They recently visited many places including Hawaii, Ecuador, the Carribean Islands and Mexico. Following his military service, he began his professional path at HP in the field of Information Technology. He later transitioned to Celestica as a TCT Support Technician. Tim continued to broaden his expertise at Digital Globe, where he played a pivotal role in producing high-resolution satellite imagery and location-based data. Later, he embraced a new direction in public service, working with both the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Garden City Police Department. Tim then transitioned into the construction industry. As Superintendent, he oversaw teams and was responsible for managing projects, including the construction and repair of medical clinics along the West Coast and East Coast. Prior to passing, Tim worked at Seneca Companies as General Superintendent of the Western Region. He was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations on job sites, assuring that projects were completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. He coordinated with contractors, managed teams, and maintained safety protocols, while, also, communicating regularly with clients to ensure their vision was met. Tim was a full-time student at CSU Global working towards a Bachelor’s Degree. Tim’s dedication and the positive influence he had on his friends, family and those he worked with will leave a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Tim is survived by his Wife: Julie Boxley (Loveland, CO.), Children: Dillon Wright (Loveland, CO.), Sydney (Jonathan) Ortiz (Virginia Beach, VA.), Ethan Boxley (Charleston, S.C.), Granddaughters: Alice, Camilla, and Leilani, Parents: Cynthia & Pascual Vargas (Evans, CO.), Stepmother: Stephanie Boxley (Hot Springs, ARK.), Sister: Sue Houtchens (Evans, CO.), Brothers: Jeffrey (Lauri) Boxley (Laramie, WY.), Erik (Susannah) Vargas (Greeley, CO.), Bryan (Susan) Vargas (Topeka, KS.) and numerous Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces, and Cousins.
He is preceded in death by his Father: James Boxley, Father-in-Law: Terry Wright, Mother-in-Law: Donna Wright, Brother-in-Law: Terry Wright, Jr., Uncle: Eugene Wilson, Aunts: Beverly Wilson, Barbara (Wilson) Saint, and Grandparents: Arthur & Anna Wilson, Maxine Boxley, and Floyd & Gladys Boxley.
A Celebration of Life for Tim, with Military Honors, was held at the Foundations Church Loveland, CO., on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Filed Under: Obituary
