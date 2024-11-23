Stephanie Gonzales wins 2024 “Economic Development Achievement”award -EDCC’s highesthonor
The Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) proudly announced the recipients of the 2024 EDIE Awards during its annual Drive|Lead|Succeed Conference held in Beaver Creek, Colorado, from October 13-16, 2024.
The EDIE Awards represent the highest recognition for economic development professionals in Colorado, celebrating outstanding contributions to the field. Since its inception in 1989, EDCC has honored over 200 awardees. This year, 10 individuals and organizations were recognized.
Winning the ‘Economic Development Achievement’ Award signifies a practitioner’s exceptional dedication to advancing the economic vitality of their community through impactful job growth, capital investment, and redevelopment initiatives. It recognizes individuals who not only excel in their organizations but also contribute to the broader profession through mentorship, professional development, and advocacy, underscoring their role in shaping the future of economic development in Colorado.
Stephanie Gonzalez, Executive Director of Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, received the ‘Economic Development Achievement’ Award, the highest honor presented by the EDIE Awards. Stephanie’s accomplishments include:
- Major Investments and Funding Success: She secured significant funding for the region, including a $500,000 award from the DOLA Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Fund for renewable energy impact studies and $10 million from the U.S. DOE Transmission Siting and Economic Development Grants Program for the Southeast Economic Development (SEED) Grant Program.
- Regional Development Initiatives: Stephanie led the creation of a regional housing authority, resulting in the development of 83 affordable housing units across six counties and efforts to launch 20 more. She also developed a regional transit system and a CDL training program, helping over 250 students to meet local workforce needs.
- Innovative Mini-Grant Program: She established a successful mini-grant program to help municipalities and counties access DOLA funding for small-scale projects, positively impacting the 31 member governments she serves.
- Leadership and Collaboration: Beyond her organization, Stephanie has served on the CDOT State Transportation Advisory Council, the Southeast Enterprise Zone, and the Lamar Community College Advisory Council. Her leadership and strong partnerships with DOLA and OEDIT illustrate her commitment to advancing economic development in southeastern Colorado.
“This year’s award highlights the impactful work of economic development leaders like Stephanie, who are making a difference across our state,” said John Bristol, EDCC Board Chair and Executive Director for Routt County Economic Development Partnership. “Her dedication to regional collaboration and innovative solutions showcases the critical role economic development plays in enhancing community resilience and growth.”
“This award celebrates the transformative work of leaders like Stephanie, whose efforts are shaping the future of Colorado’s communities,” said Kim Woodworth, EDCC Executive Director. “Her focus on regional collaboration and creative problem-solving exemplifies the powerful impact economic development can have in driving long-term success and resilience across the state.”
The 2024 Drive|Lead|Succeed Conference provided a platform for leaders from across Colorado to address pressing challenges and seize new opportunities in economic development. Through thought-provoking discussions, collaborative efforts, and a shared commitment to fostering innovation, attendees left inspired to lead the charge in their communities.
As the conference drew to a close, the recognition of Stephanie Gonzalez as the ‘Economic Development Achievement’ award winner stood as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through visionary leadership, strategic partnerships, and a steadfast dedication to economic resilience. The success stories shared throughout the conference underscored the importance of continuing to invest in Colorado’s communities, ensuring they are prepared to meet the evolving needs of residents and businesses alike.
Looking ahead, the EDCC and its members remain committed to driving Colorado’s economic future—one that is built on innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration. The future is bright for Colorado, and together, we will lead the way to enduring prosperity.
