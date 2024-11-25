Rupp’s Truck and Trailer Repair makes generous donation to Hope Center
Barbara Crimond | Nov 25, 2024 | Comments 0
Rupp’s Truck and Trailer Repair in Lamar has been an integral part of our community. Through their consistent generosity and commitment to service, they have been a driving force behind several local organizations that are making a meaningful impact, especially for those in need and for our youth. Through their sponsorships and hands-on involvement, they have touched lives in ways that go beyond their work in the trucking industry.
A shining example of this is their ongoing support of the Hope Center, an organization that provides a safe, nurturing environment for young people after school. Because of support from Rupp’s and other local donors, the Hope Center can offer everything from academic support to mentorship and even just a place for kids to relax and feel secure. This ensures that our youth have the resources and guidance they need to succeed and thrive.
They also continue to support a variety of vital local organizations that address the needs of our community, from assisting families in crisis to funding educations programs. Their generosity has helped countless individuals, families and youth find support when they need it most.
Alex Rupp recently visited the Hope Center to present a generous donation of $1,000, shown in the photo above. This will go a long way in the support of their programs. Thank you, Rupp’s, for your unwavering generosity, your passion for community, and your lasting commitment to making a positive difference right here at home!
By Barbara Crimond
About the Author: