Registration is Open for CCA’s 2025 Mid-Winter Conference
Barbara Crimond | Nov 23, 2024 | Comments 0
|LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Registration is now open for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA) 2025 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held on January 20-21st at the Denver Marriott West Hotel in Golden, CO.
The 2025 Mid-Winter Conference will kick off on January 20th with CCA’s Board of Directors meeting, as well as a board meeting for Colorado CattleWomen. That afternoon, CCA and Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust (CCALT) will host a Succession Planning Workshop. Following the workshop, CCA will start the first round of steering committee meetings. Following the meetings, the CCA President’s Reception will be held where all attendees are welcome to network and mingle.
Tuesday, January 21st, will be a full day, starting with CCA’s remaining rounds of steering committee meetings in the morning, facilitating important discussions about topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado’s beef industry. During Tuesday’s lunch, CCA will host its business meeting and recognize several award winners. On Tuesday afternoon, CCA will facilitate a legislative panel where members have the opportunity to engage directly with elected officials to discuss relevant industry priorities. Then legislators are invited to join for a reception and banquet that evening. It is important you participate in our evening activities on Tuesday with your elected officials to make connections and share in productive dialogue about the upcoming year.
To register, please visit the CCA website or call the CCA office at 303-431-6422. CCA also has a discounted room block at the Denver Marriott West Hotel for our conference attendees. For more information on the conference, visit www.coloradocattle.org/mid-winter-conference.
Thanks to the sponsors who have already signed on to support CCA and its members! Sponsorship opportunities are available as well as opportunities to connect with beef producers and industry leaders. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Tatum Swink, tatum@coloradocattle.org, for more information about the best ways to showcase your business while supporting CCA.
After a great 2024 Annual Convention, we look forward to continuing to engage with members and the broader industry in January!
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Ranching
About the Author: