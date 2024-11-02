Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s office media release
Barbara Crimond | Nov 02, 2024 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will be closed for any Motor Vehicle and Real Estate Recording Transactions on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Our office will be open to serve the Elections Department only from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Please be advised:
ALL voted ballots MUST BE RECEIVED BY TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2024, 7:00 P.M. in order for it to be counted. Ballots received after 7:00 p.m. will not count.
