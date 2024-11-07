Lamar High School grads and cousins receive Marine Corps Promotions
Barbara Crimond | Nov 07, 2024
Two Lamar natives and second cousins, Douglas Paul Yoxsimer USMC, and Cyrus Madrid USMC, have recently received advancements in rank. Yoxsimer was promoted from Gunnery Sergeant to Master Sergeant (E-8), and Madrid was promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal (E-4).
MSgt Douglas Paul Yoxsimer
MSgt Yoxsimer, a 2007 graduate from Lamar High School, is a senor non-commissioned officer serving with the 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Division. MSgt Yoxsimer specializes in the use of short-range, surface-to-air systems that enables Low-Altitude Air Defense gunners to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems and fixed-wing/rotary-wing aircraft. Mounted aboard two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, one vehicle specializes in detection; one vehicle specializes in attacking, and both are equipped with 30mm chain guns. MSgt Yoxsimer has shown outstanding proficiency in anti-air defense tactics combined with an exceptionally high degree of leadership and supervisory skills. He has the ability to act independently or act as a front line advisor to his commander in all technical and tactical training and battlefield requirements of anti-air defense.
Cpl Cyrus Madrid
Cpl Madrid, a 2022 graduate from Lamar High School, is a junior non-commissioned officer serving with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Division. Cpl Madrid is an Infantry Firing Team member providing tactical employment of the 60mm light mortar and the 81mm medium mortar in either offensive or defensive posture including anti-personnel and/or anti-armor operations. Cpl Madrid earned this new authority and responsibility by exercising an ever-increasing degree of leadership and professionalism while performing his job as a mortar crew team member in an Infantry Squad.
As for the family connection, MSgt Yoxsimer’s mother, Cheryl is the Aunt of Cpl Madrid’s mother, Teresa. Both families are proud of their Marines and they salute all moms of current and former Marines as well as all the patriotic men, women, and families currently serving or veterans who have served in the U.S. Military. Semper Fi, Marines!
