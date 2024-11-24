Ford Anderson – September 14, 1947 – November 18, 2024
Ford Andersen, 77, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2024. He was born on September 14, 1947 in Cozad, Nebraska to Marjorie and Henry Andersen. The family moved form Nebraska to Lamar, Colorado when he was young. Ford is survived by his wife, Rita Ellsworth; and his two nieces, Cassie Ocken and Stacey Helseth. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sue Ocken.
After graduating from Lamar High School, he attended Colorado State University to pursue his undergraduate degree, and then attended law school at the University of Colorado in Boulder. It was during this time that he became an avid Buffs and Denver Broncos fan. He practiced law in Lamar, Colo. until 1991, and then in Ordway, Colo. until his retirement. He was a member of the Colorado Bar Association.
From a young age, he excelled in all sports and continued into high school, especially in football and basketball. He was an avid reader, averaging one to two books per week. His favorite bands were The Beatles and Eagles, and he even wore a Beatles haircut at one time. He loved all the dogs he ever owned, especially his present dog, Jake.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel.
