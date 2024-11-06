Ferris S. Williams – May 2, 1939 – November 6, 2024
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Ferris S. Williams will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Holly Cemetery.
Per Ferris’ request there will be no visitation.
Ferris was born on May 2, 1939 at Ford, Kansas to Roy and Thelma (Hager) Williams and passed away on November 6, 2024 at the Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Daron Williams, brother Terry Williams and nephew Michael Williams.
Ferris is survived by his son Faron (Tammy) Williams of Lamar, CO grandchildren Ethan Williams of Lamar, CO and Darron (Ashley) Williams of Holly, CO, great-grandchildren Corbyn and Paycen Williams, Heaven and Drayden McCray and Gray Williams. He is also survived by his brother Max Williams of Cimarron, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
