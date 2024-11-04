Colorado eggs must be cage-free beginning January 1, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Nov 03, 2024 | Comments 0
Starting January 1, 2025, all eggs sold in Colorado must be from a cage-free facility. All egg producers in Colorado housing more than 3,000 egg-laying hens will need to comply with the requirements of a cage-free facility as defined in the amended Cage-Free Egg rule. Additionally, all eggs and egg products for sale in Colorado will need to show they are compliant by including “CO-COM,” “organic”, or “cage-free” on their label.
“Farmers all over the country who produce eggs sold in Colorado have been preparing to comply with these new cage-fee requirements since 2020,” said Julie Mizak, Colorado Egg Program Manager. “This final phase in Colorado’s cage-free standards aligns with the operational changes many egg producers are already voluntarily making. Standardizing these requirements ensures a fair market for our Colorado egg producers.”
Colorado’s commercial egg producers have been preparing for the new requirements since the law passed in 2020.
“As Executive Director of the Colorado Egg Producers, I am proud of the consistent commitment our industry has shown to the well-being of hens, both with conventional housing and now with the transition to cage-free systems. Colorado Egg Producers members have always prioritized responsible and humane practices, and the upcoming cage-free law in 2025 is a natural progression in our ongoing efforts to meet evolving consumer expectations,” said Bill Scebbi, Executive Director of the Colorado Egg Producers. “We remain dedicated to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that we continue to provide high-quality eggs while maintaining the highest standards of animal care. Together with our member producers, we are excited to build a forward-thinking egg industry for the future.”
All farms and businesses producing or selling eggs in Colorado must conduct an annual audit to seek certification from the State. An accredited certifying agent must complete the audit and a copy of the results must be submitted to the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA), certifying the operation is cage-free and adheres to the requirements of the Colorado Cage-Free Rule.
The Confinement of Egg-Laying Hens law (Cage-Free) was passed in HB20-1343, which established phased-in enclosure requirements for farm owners or operators for eggs and egg products produced or sold in Colorado in 2023. Since 2023, 74 certificates have been issued, representing compliance from 1,500 egg producers with the initial cage-free standards. The amended rules now require compliance with the final cage-free standards set in statute by all producers by January 1, 2025. The enclosure requirements do not apply to farming operations with 3,000 or fewer egg-laying hens.
Producers can learn more about the rule at ag.colorado.gov/ics/eggs/cage-free-eggs. CDA also has a publicly available list of all compliant egg suppliers allowed to sell eggs in Colorado.
