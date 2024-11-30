57th Annual Two Shot Goose Hunt to be held in Lamar December 11-13, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 30, 2024 | Comments 0
Goose Gossage, MLB Hall of Famer and crowd favorite, will be in attendance for this year’s hunt after a several-year absence. Other celebrities scheduled to attend include retired NFL players Ralph Tamm and Joel Dreessen and retired MLB pitcher Tim Lollar. A total of 12 teams, each comprised of 6 members, have registered this year, with participants from throughout Colorado as well as from California, Texas, Michigan and Kansas.
Festivities begin on Wednesday, December 11, with the President’s Reception and Auction, which will be held at the Historic Cow Palace. It will begin at 6:30 pm in the Empire Room. The evening includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Up for grabs in the auction are hunting trips to Argentina and Texas, as well as shotguns, handguns, art from local artists and other items donated by local merchants. There will be both live and silent auctions as well as a Calcutta and the drawing for upland and goose guides.
The hunt begins Thursday, December 12, starting with a 3:30 am breakfast at Las Brisas Restaurant followed by the Upland Hunt in the morning, lunch at the Cow Palace and Sporting Clays in the afternoon. That evening is the Guide & Landowners Reception at the Lamar Eagles Lodge. Friday, December 13, is a repeat of Thursday’s schedule.
The Two Shot supports several local charities, including Lamar Area Hospice, Share the Spirit Foundation, the BBB, FFA chapters and youth sporting sports throughout Southeast Colorado, to name just a few. This year’s goose hunt guides are from Outwest Adventures LLC and the upland guides are from the Rocky Mountain Pointing Lab. The Two Shot board is comprised of local members, as well as ones from Hereford Texas, Pueblo, CO and Kansas City, Kansas.
This three-day event is a boon to our local economy. Hotels, restaurants, gun and ammunition vendors and more all benefit from the influx of the attending hunters and the money spent locally.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • Events • Featured • Recreation
About the Author: