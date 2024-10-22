Zonta Club of Prowers County wins Advocacy Award, welcomes new club member Lyndsey Jensen
Barbara Crimond | Oct 22, 2024 | Comments 0
Zonta Vice President Cody Laughlin (left) and Zonta President Connie Jacobse (center) present the 2024 Advocacy Award to Tammy Benabides, Chair of the Activism Committee
The Zonta Club of Prowers County recently won the 2024 Advocacy Award at the District 12 Governor’s Conference. For 16 days, Zonta clubs focus on raising awareness about gender-based violence, consistent with the “Zonta Says No” worldwide initiative. The dates the club will be working on this project for this year are November 25 – December 10 with something planned for each day. This year’s Chair is Liz Whitham.
President Connie Jacobson (left), newly initiated Zonta member Lyndsey Jensen (center) and Vice President Cody Laughlin (right)
Filed Under: Charity • County • Featured • Media Release • The Journal Alert
About the Author: