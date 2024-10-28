Wanda Jean Brooks – Passed away October 26, 2024
Wanda Jean Brooks ascended to the Glory of her Maker on October 26, 2024. Her life is celebrated here on Earth by three sons, two daughters, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Wanda will rejoin her husband, Harvey Glen Brooks; son, Jamie Dawn; grandson, Kee; and granddaughter, Debbie at the Gates of Heaven. Although her loved ones will miss her physical presence, Wanda lives on through each of the lives she touched, the joy she brought, and the love she shared.
Per Wanda’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
