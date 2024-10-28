Vote No on Amendment 79
Barbara Crimond | Oct 28, 2024 | Comments 0
Colorado already has the most liberal abortion law in the country. An abortion can be performed right up until delivery. There is no time limit. A yes vote on Amendment 79 will not make it anymore liberal.
If Amendment 79 passes it will allow taxpayer funding for abortions. It will put more stress on our health care system by allowing women from other states to come to Colorado and have an abortion at our expense. It will take away the protections for minors by allowing them to get an abortion without parental consent.
Amendment 79 is not just about women’s rights to do what they want with their bodies. It is wrong on so many levels. Please vote no on Amendment 79.
Regardless of your religious affiliations and beliefs, if amendment 79 passes it will affect all of us in negative ways for many years to come.
Betty Civis
Lamar, CO
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
