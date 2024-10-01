The tradition of Granada’s “Fiesta de Colores” continues in 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 01, 2024 | Comments 0
2024 Fiesta de Colores Queen Jesenia Gamboa – photo credit: Kara Dorenkamp
The 2024 Fiesta de Colores was held Saturday, September 21 in Granda at the town park. The Fiesta originated in the 1950s but was not held for many years, being resurrected in 2014. Since then, it has become one of the area’s favorite late summer events. The festival, which celebrates the Mexican Independence Day of September 16, is now held the third weekend in September every year.
I spoke with Dee Melgosa, who owns Bison Title. She is both a major benefactor for the event as well as being an integral part of the planning committee. She told me that the crowd this year wasn’t as large as in years past due to several other things going on that day, particularly youth sports. In addition, the number of vendors was less than in years past, but that there was still a large turnout.
The Fiesta started with a 10 am parade which ended at the park, where the festival was held. A dance group from All the Right Moves delighted the crowd with their traditional Mexican dance, replete with colorful Mexican dresses. The coronation of the Queen and Princess were held next. The royalty is chosen based on the number of raffle tickets they sell individually. Contestants must sell at least 1,500 tickets to be considered for the honor. This year’s Queen is Jesenia Gamboa and the Princess is Mia Camacho. The Queen was the recipient of a $1,000 prize and the Princess received $400. Runners up receive $500 if they sell 1,000 or more tickets and $400 if they sell $800 in tickets.
2024 Fiesta de Colores Princess Mia Camacho – photo credit: Kara Dorenkamp
Following the coronation, the crowd was entertained by lively music provided by a mariachi band from Pueblo. A group of Native American dancers from Denver then performed. Throughout the day, there were many games for the kids while the adults mingled and sampled food from the 11 food trucks on site. A horseshoe contest was held, this year becoming the “Triple Crown” of contests – the same team of Adam Martinez and Ruben DeLaRosa won not only the Fiesta de Colores contest last year as well as this year, but also came out on top in the Cinco de Mayo contest in Lamar this May. They received $110 each – the money was from their share of a 50/50 contest in addition to an extra $200 donated by Dee Melgosa. They will also be receiving commemorative crowns.
“Triple Crown” horseshoe winners Ruben DeLaRosa (left) and Adam Martinez (right) with Dee Melgosa – photo credit: Kara Dorenkamp
There were 7 valuable prizes in the raffle this year. Bison Title donated two of them; an ipad, won by Rita Marquez, and $500 cash, won by Tia Harmon. TBK bank donated two bicycles, won by Megan Jara and Dominic Camacho. The Fiesta Committee donated a karaoke speaker, won by Hope Rincon; a tool set, won by Tony Cruz and a fire pit.
The Fiesta Committee is made up of 7 members: Fern Balderrama (Club President), Dodi Andrade (Vice President), Theresa Valenzuela (Secretary), Dee Melgosa (Treasurer) as well as at-large members Jess Solozarno, Renee Valenzuela and Mary Ellen Schafer. Profits earned from the Fiesta go towards funding the following year’s event as well as for two $1,000 scholarships the group provides to area high schools on graduation day. The first scholarship is awarded to a Granda High School student, while the second goes to a student from Lamar, Wiley or Holly.
Dee said one big project the club wants to take on is refurbishing the restrooms in the Granada Park, which she said are in extreme disrepair and need to be redone. They are teaming up with the Granada Women’s Civic Club and the Granada Days planning committee and are offering to match any grants the City of Granada can procure to help with the project. She also mentioned that planning has already begun for the 2025 Fiesta, with the first fundraiser being a raffle in November for a meat bundle. The event next year will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Granada • Entertainment • Featured
About the Author: